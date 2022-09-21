Preview: 4-1 Cougars at 1-4 O-G Titans

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Current records aside, if the previous five seasons are any sort of indication, Friday’s game between Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf will go right down to the wire.

Last year, Van Wert held off the Titans 32-27. In 2020, O-G handed Van Wert its lone loss of the season, 35-34. The Titans enjoyed a 35-28 overtime victory in 2019 and Van Wert won the 2018 game 40-34 in overtime. In 2017, the Cougars escaped with an 18-13 win.

Now, the No. 6 Cougars (4-1, 3-1 WBL) need to win out and get some help to gain a share of the Western Buckeye League championship, while the Titans (1-4, 1-3 WBL) would like to spoil those hopes.

Brylen Parker has eight touchdowns on the ground plus three more on special teams. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason

Coming off last year’s Division V state semifinal appearance, Ottawa-Glandorf opened the season with four straight losses to Eastwood, Wapakoneta, Elida and St. Marys Memorial, four teams with a combined record of 16-4. The Titans ended the skid with a 14-0 win over Bath last week.

“Hopefully we are improving each week,” veteran head coach Ken Schriner said. “We know that we have a very inexperienced team that has been going through growing pains. Our schedule has been difficult but our guys continue to compete each week. We hope to continue to improve and challenge each opponent as we continue.”

“Although O-G has started 1-4, they are still a very well-coached and disciplined team,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They will not beat themselves by turning the ball over or by having missed responsibilities and misalignments. They are very good at mixing in different types of run plays that can mess with linebacker reads and cause problems with run fits.”

Through five games, Cy Rump is Ottawa-Glandorf’s leading rusher (44-287, three touchdowns), while Landon Morman had added 196 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries. Morman has completed 37-of-83 passes for 507 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. His favorite targets have been Grant Schroeder (13-275, one touchdown) and Carter Duling (13-153, one touchdown). As a team, the Titans are averaging 237 total yards and nine points per outing. Defensively, the team allows 248 yards per game, including just 63 yards per game with six interceptions.

“Defensively they are very active, having brought a lot of blitz against Bath last week,” Recker said. “They also do a good job of making you earn everything offensively by not giving up big plays or having coverage breakdowns.”

Scoring hasn’t been a problem for the Cougars. They’re averaging 46 points per game, plus 450 yards per game, including 324 via the pass.

Aidan Pratt continues to lead all WBL passers (104-of-138, 1,576 yards, 16 touchdowns, two interceptions). Maddix Crutchfield has caught 30 of those passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns, while Garett Gunter has 25 receptions for 350 yards and three scores. Conner Campbell burst onto the scene last week, hauling in 12 receptions for 261 yards and four touchdowns, upping his season total to 20-371-5. Brylen Parker leads the rushing attack with 52 carries for 241 yards and eight touchdowns, while Pratt has 42 carries for 218 yards and three scores.

On defense, Van Wert is allowing 290 yards and 19 points per game, with Damon McCracken and Ashton Baer leading the team in tackles with 40 and 39 respectively. Reese Krugh has a team high three interceptions.

“We had to bring in quite a few new starters after graduating a talented senior class, and they have done a great job,” Recker said. “I am very pleased with our offensive line and defensive line play, as we had to replace three starters on each side of the ball. We knew we had good backs and receivers so how good we could be depended a lot on the offensive and defensive lines, and those guys have stepped up in a huge way for us. Now we need to continue to push ourselves to improve our best every day.”

“Van Wert has a great team that is about four seconds away from a perfect season,” Schriner said. “They’ve got a nice combination of experience and athleticism. They have a very explosive offense that has shown the ability to score from anywhere on the field and defensively, they are aggressive but sound with their schemes. We need to find a way to move the ball, get first downs, keep possessions and put points on the board.”

Given the recent history between the two teams, Recker it’s no time for a letdown.

“I would like to see our sense of urgency improve as we continue,” he said. “Let’s not wait for things to happen, instead be the one that goes and makes the play. We need to continue to improve our communication in the secondary as we adjust coverages as well as continue to improve our ability to run the ball.”

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.