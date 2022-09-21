Thomas “Tom” Earl Edwards

Thomas “Tom” Earl Edwards, 64, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his residence.

He was born August 2, 1958, in Van Wert County to Richard A. and Doris M. (Stripe) Edwards, who both preceded him in death.

Tom is survived by five daughters, Summer Edwards of Lima, Lindsey (Uriah) Larkin of Wisconsin, Shannon Edwards of Scott, Jessica Edwards of Fort Wayne, and Kasi (Kaleb) Cox of North Dakota; 12 grandchildren, Kalyse, Teona, JaKari, Kaden, Devon, Skyler, James, Allison, Eliana, Jesus, Emanuel, and Daisy; three brothers, Jim (Linda) McCoy of North Carolina, David Edwards of Van Wert, and Paul (D’Nell) Edwards of Haviland, and a sister, Deborah Ratliff of Indiana.

Tom worked at the Shell gas station in Van Wert. He was an Army veteran serving from 1976-1979 and was stationed in Europe. He also served in the National Guard until 1982. Tom liked to fish and play video games. He enjoyed going to carnivals and fairs. He loved his dogs and never met a stranger. Above all, he treasured spending time with his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with pastor Steve Haddix officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorial viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Preferred memorials: any area veteran’s charity.