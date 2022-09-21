Hearings held in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Nine defendants appeared before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield for various hearings this week.

Sentencings

Tyler Roth, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, 60 days of electronic house arrest and 50 hours of community service for aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he was ordered to serve 30 days in jail at a later date, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and must pay court costs.

Christopher Runyon, 46, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, 4-6 months at the WORTH Center and 200 hours of community service for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a felony of the third degree. He was also ordered to serve 30 days jail at a later date, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Bond violations

Kitti Johnson, 35, of Delphos admitted violating her bond by failing to report to probation. Judge Burchfield revoked her prior bond and set a new $10,000 cash bond. A pretrial hearing will be held at 9 a.m. October 19.

Sonny Grandstaff, 22, of Van Wert, admitted violating bond by using drugs. A new bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest if bond is posted. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 2.

Cainan Burnett, 24, of Van Wert, admitted violating bond by failing a drug test. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety. If bond posted Burnett is to be put on house arrest with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 13.

Probation violation

Rickie Welker, 40, of Van Wert, admitted violating probation by refusing to go to WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 143 days served.

Plea change

Ernest Vasconcellos, II, 53, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. October 26.

Time waiver

Drew Kenny, 29, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial was scheduled for October 26.

Hearing

Cedrick Davis, 52, of Lima, filed a motion to withdraw his no contest plea to charges of attempted aggravated arson and domestic violence. Judge Burchfield denied the motion and sentencing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 27.