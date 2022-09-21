VW independent roundup: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Columbus Grove 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview overwhelmed Columbus Grove, winning 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 Tuesday night.

Myia Etzler had 18 kills and five blocks, while Cali Gregory recorded 10 kills and 14 assists. Ellie Kline finished with nine digs and four aces and as a team, the Knights finished with 11 aces.

Crestview (6-5, 3-0) will host Bluffton on Thursday.

Soccer

Continental 6 Lincolnview 1

CONTINENTAL — Gavin Evans scored a goal but Lincolnview fell to Continental 6-1 on Tuesday.

The Lancers (3-5-2) will host Van Wert at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 14 Van Wert 0 (girls)

Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Van Wert 14-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-9, 0-5 WBL) will host Delphos St. John’s at 11 a.m. Saturday.