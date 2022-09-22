Hatcher, Bugh earn prestigious honors

Two Lincolnview High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. The programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship application and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Emma Hatcher and Preston Bugh have earned highly regarded national honors. Photo submitted

Emma Hatcher, daughter of John and Heather Hatcher, and Preston Bugh, son of Nichole Bugh are both being recognized for this prestigious honor. Both are Lincolnview seniors in the Class of 2023. “

We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” school counselor Brenda Leeth said. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

Students who may be eligible must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more A.P. Exams; and are African-American or Black, Hispanic-American or Latinx, indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.