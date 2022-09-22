Joyce Metzger Mottinger

Joyce Metzger Mottinger, 95, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born April 8, 1927, in Lancing, Michigan, to the late Oscar and Mary Jane (Frick) Shafer, who both preceded her in death.

She worked several jobs throughout her life including, four years at Sears Catalog Office, 12 years at Gunsett Hardware and four years at Haines Fashion. Joyce was a member of Ohio City Church of God. A gifted seamstress, Joyce enjoyed sewing, was a fantastic cook and baked the best pies.

Known for her sweet demeanor and her immaculate housekeeping skills, Joyce will be remembered most for the love she showed her family.

Surviving are her children, Richard E. (Deb) Metzger of Van Wert, Chuck (Pamela) Metzger of Van Wert, and Judy Rambo-Little of Pinellas Park, Florida; grandchildren, Eric, Toni and Jayme; Matt and Adam and Rayne and Travis, and Sonny; 11 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death in 1985 by her husband, Richard L. Metzger.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Family and friends will be received prior to the funeral, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Fire Department or Ohio City Church of God.

To share in Joyce’s online memorial, please visit alspachgearhart@gmail.com.