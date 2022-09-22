Kenneth P. Brenneman

Kenneth P. Brenneman, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center of Defiance on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

He was born on February 29, 1944, in Van Wert to Dale Eugene Brenneman and Essie May (Washburn) Brenneman, who both preceded him in death. He married Lela A. (Giessler) Brenneman September 9, 1957.

Family survivors include his wife; one daughter, Susan Brenneman of Convoy, and two grandchildren, Nickolas Kreischer and Brooke Kreischer.

Kenneth retired from the Van Wert County Highway Garage after working 36 years there. He was a member of St. Paul’s Church on German Church Road where he served as a Sunday School teacher, a custodian and part of the choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John W. Brenneman.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Monday, September 26, at St. Paul’s Church on German Church Road. with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Interment will take place at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the CHP Inpatient Hospice Center of Defiance, Van Wert Home Hospice or St. Paul’s Church.

