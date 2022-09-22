Larry D. Gibson

Larry D. Gibson, 73, of Van Wert passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on June 4, 1949, in Norton, Virginia, the son of Onie William and Naomi (Roberts) Gibson, who both preceded him in death. On June 23, 1979, he married the former Rhonda Carter June 23, 1979, and she survives. Other survivors are a son and daughter-in-law, Brian (Raechelle) Gibson of Upper Sandusky.

Larry was a 1967 graduate of Van Wert High School and he served in the Ohio National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and working on computers.

A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the home of Jerry and Carla Doner, 11084 Liberty Union Road, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Fire Department.

