Local Democrats to host fall banquet

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Democratic Party Central Committee’s fall banquet will be held at the Ohio City Community Building on Wednesday, October 5. Appetizers will be served at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and speakers to follow. Dinner is a Mexican fiesta and tickets are $30 each.

There will be a cash bar, a live auction, and candidates Magdeline Markward, who is running for the 82nd District Ohio House seat, Craig Swartz, who’s running for the 5th district U.S. Congressional seat, and Kyle Kehres, who’s running as an independent for Van Wert County Commissioner.

Tickets will be sold until September 28 and are available at 419.203.9133 or 419.605.8324 or any member of the Democratic Central Committee.