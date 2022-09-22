L’view Bd. hears about report cards, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

School report cards and a pending building project were just two of the topics of discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

The Ohio Department of Education’s report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released last week, complete with a new grading system. Instead of A-F, the state is using a one star to five star rating, with five being the best. Lincolnview was given five stars for graduation and gap closing, four stars for achievement, three stars for progress and two stars for early literacy.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder walked the board through the district’s results.

Jane Schmid, Van Wert Workforce Development Manager. talks to the Lincolnview school board about the Build Your Future 2022 event. Lincolnview photo

“Overall, we’re in the top third in the districts around us and in our conference (NWC) we’re in the top third as well,” Snyder said. “Our district tested higher than the state average in every content area and every grade level that was tested. We’re right where we need to be.”

Snyder also touched on plans for a classroom wing addition and other renovations at the elementary school.

“We’re in the design phase,” he explained. “We’re meeting with the architects, doing the interior design, the flooring options and we’re having meetings on electrical and technology. We’re going to take our elementary teachers on a tour trip to look at some other school districts and how to create an innovation space for our kids.”

“The project is moving forward and at some point in the future we’re going to be in the bid phase,” Snyder added.

He also lauded the Marsh Foundation’s recent 100-year celebration.

The board heard from Jane Schmid, Van Wert Workforce Development Manager, about the Build Your Future 2022 event, which took place at the fairgrounds yesterday and continues today (see story above).

During his report, Treasurer Troy Bowersock updated the board on the monthly revenues and expenditures, including information on the permanent appropriations, including general fund appropriations of more than $16 million and a total appropriated amount of $34.6 million. He also said work continues on the five-year forecast that will be presented to the board in November for approval.

Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer noted 92 percent of K-6 students are participating in the Bible House and she said school picture day has been rescheduled for October 10. She told the board that 11 fifth graders will perform with Marie Osmond October 1 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Those students are Wyatt Wilson, Brinley Mihm, Cora Geiger, Parker Goins, Leo Mueller, Maeleigh Evans, Emma Hatfield, Alyvia Davis, Addie Breese, Grady Longstreth, and Jaycee Miller.

She also shared an email from a Decatur resident who accompanied his father on a recent Northeast Indiana Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and encountered Lincolnview eighth graders who were on a trip to the nation’s capital.

“As our group of vets were unloading from the buses and making our way to the memorial, we were greeted by the many kids from your school,” Rod Busick wrote. “They formed a line and showed the ultimate respect for our vets as they made their way to the memorial. The clapping, the shaking of hands and the many other gestures of thanking the vets were incredible. I’m not even a vet but the overwhelming respect they gave was amazing, I can only imagine what the vets felt. Even more amazing, it was the same for the first vet that walked thru to the 80th on board.”

Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall noted Lincolnview will host College Night in the Community Center October 5, and said the Lincolnview National Honor Society induction ceremony will be held October 23 at the Marsh Foundation.

Approval was given to various coaches and play/musical personnel, including Eddie Dryer, varsity boys basketball assistant; Zach Army, varsity girls basketball assistant; Randy Carey, seventh grade girls basketball; Kim Pollock, choreographer; Dee Fisher, instrumental director; Adam Ries, assistant director; Mary Ann Falk, tech director, and Josh England, play sets.

Katey Lloyd and Kirstie Schroeder were hired as co-junior class advisors, and Rhonda Dannenfelser was hired as freshman class advisor. Chad Kraner was approved as play director and Stacie Korte as music director. Benji Byrne was approved as a volunteer boys basketball coach and Brenda Leeth as a girls basketball volunteer coach.

Two resignations were accepted: Jason Maples, director of maintenance and transportation, effective October 19, and Jon Menke, custodian, effective September 23.

In other business, the board:

Approved junior and senior high school workbook bills and class fees

Approved an agreement with the Mercer County Educational Service Center for curriculum director services and instructional coach services

Approved an overnight trip for FFA students and advisor Jordan Dues to attend the National FFA Convention October 25-28 in Indianapolis.

The board accepted a donation of $3,000 from the Danfoss/Eaton Corporation to the athletic department for the baseball program; a $2,000 education grant donation from the Cooper Family Foundation/Raymond James Charitable; $500 from Saint Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for the needy student fund, and $170 from the Middle Point United Methodist Church for the needy student fund.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.