Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 6 predictions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

I guess this is what you call a mid-season slump.

The last two weeks of Pigskin Pick’em have produced rather pedestrian results, 29-11 (14-6 last week) or just 72.5 percent, far below my often stated goal of at least 80 percent. My overall season record currently stands at 93-28, or 76.8 percent, so there’s some work to do during the second half of the regular season.

At least on paper, Week No. 6 has a number of games that appear to be mismatches, but who knows, maybe we’ll see an upset or two. Here are this week’s picks.

Games of the Week

Bluffton (3-2) at Crestview (3-2)

The last couple of Fridays have not been kind to the Knights, who have dropped back-to-back NWC games. Meanwhile, the Pirates have won two straight and present some challenges with their option-based attack.

This should be a close game and I’m thinking the Knights will pull out a homecoming win to start the second half of the season.

The pick: Crestview

Elida (4-1) at Defiance (3-2)

Elida was knocked from the ranks of the undefeated with last week’s loss to Celina, while Defiance has won back-to-back games. I still think Defiance can play the role of spoiler in the WBL. This has the potential to be an interesting game but I see the Bulldogs coming out on top. The northern Bulldogs.

The pick: Defiance

Leipsic (3-2) at Columbus Grove (3-2)

A key NWC game for both teams. A win by Leipsic would most likely keep the Mustangs in a first place tie with Allen East and would all but eliminate Columbus Grove from the conference title race.

I’m guessing the margin of victory will be a touchdown or less. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a regular season game at home since Week No. 4 of the 2019 season, so there’s that. Close game, I’ll go with the Bulldogs at home.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Marion Local (5-0) at Versailles (4-1)

As I’ve said before, just another Friday in the MAC with two state ranked teams slugging it out. This time it’s Division VI No. 1 Marion Local against No. 5 Versailles. Normally, I think it’s a bad idea to pick against the road team in this MAC but this game is a little different. It won’t be a blowout, but I like the Flyers to win by a comfortable margin.

The pick: Marion Local

Van Wert (4-1) at Ottawa-Glandorf (1-4)

The records would indicate this shouldn’t be close at all but given the last five games between these two teams, that’s not necessarily the case. Ken Schriner’s teams are always prepared and he usually has a twist or two that keeps opponents off balance.

Having said that, I have to go with the Cougars, especially on artificial turf. I’m just not convinced that Titans can keep up with Van Wert in terms of scoring.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Edgerton at Paulding: Edgerton

Fairview at Antwerp: Antwerp

Hicksville at Ayersville: Ayersville

Tinora at Wayne Trace: Tinora

MAC

Anna at Delphos St. John’s: Anna

Fort Recovery at New Bremen: New Bremen

Parkway at Coldwater: Coldwater

St. Henry at Minster: Minster

NWC

Allen East at Spencerville: Allen East

Delphos Jefferson at Ada: Delphos Jefferson

WBL

Bath at Celina: Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Shawnee: St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta at Kenton: Wapakoneta

TRAC

Lima Sr. at Toledo Central Catholic: Toledo Central Catholic

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic at Hopewell-Loudon: Hopewell-London