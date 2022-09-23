Cooper donation…

Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County was recently awarded a donation of $5,000 from the Cooper Family Foundation. The money will be used to assist law enforcement agencies in solving crimes, keeping the community safe, and giving the public an anonymous way to report criminal activity. Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County would like to thank the Cooper Family Foundation for the generous donation to the non-profit organization. Pictured are Crime Stoppers of Van Wert County board members along with Cooper Foods Human Resource Manager Kacy Wagner. Photo submitted