Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 23.

WBL

Celina 29 Bath 0

Defiance 31 Elida 14

St. Marys Memorial 41 Shawnee 14

Van Wert 31 Ottawa-Glandorf 16

Wapakoneta 39 Kenton 8

NWC

Allen East 58 Spencerville 14

Bluffton 17 Crestview 14

Columbus Grove 23 Leipsic 0

Delphos Jefferson 48 Ada 21

GMC

Antwerp 49 Fairview 7

Ayersville 37 Hicksville 6

Edgerton 48 Paulding 0

Tinora 13 Wayne Trace 6

MAC

Coldwater 49 Parkway 0

Delphos St. John’s 41 Anna 13

Marion Local 27 Versailles 7

Minster 31 St. Henry 12

New Bremen 41 Fort Recovery 13

TRAC

Toledo Central Catholic 56 Lima Sr. 0

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 31 Hopewell-Loudon 8