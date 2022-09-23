Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 6
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 23.
WBL
Celina 29 Bath 0
Defiance 31 Elida 14
St. Marys Memorial 41 Shawnee 14
Van Wert 31 Ottawa-Glandorf 16
Wapakoneta 39 Kenton 8
NWC
Allen East 58 Spencerville 14
Bluffton 17 Crestview 14
Columbus Grove 23 Leipsic 0
Delphos Jefferson 48 Ada 21
GMC
Antwerp 49 Fairview 7
Ayersville 37 Hicksville 6
Edgerton 48 Paulding 0
Tinora 13 Wayne Trace 6
MAC
Coldwater 49 Parkway 0
Delphos St. John’s 41 Anna 13
Marion Local 27 Versailles 7
Minster 31 St. Henry 12
New Bremen 41 Fort Recovery 13
TRAC
Toledo Central Catholic 56 Lima Sr. 0
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 31 Hopewell-Loudon 8
POSTED: 09/23/22 at 9:54 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports