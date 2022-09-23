Fundraiser should be a “wine” time

VW independent staff

Tickets are going fast for a new fundraiser for the Peony Festival.

A limited number of seats are available for Peony le Vino Wine Tour 2022, scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The tour will leave the Chief Supermarket parking lot at 1 p.m. that day and will make stops at Five Vines Winery in Wapakoneta, Sycamore Lake Winery Company in Columbus Grove, Gillig Winery in Findlay, and Whiskey Wine and Roses in Fort Jennings.

The cost is $60 (non-refundable) and there will be snacks during the bus trip, raffle drawings, a 50-50 drawing, discounted drinks, swag bags and a commemorative t-shirt for each attendee.

Tickets may be purchased at Laudick’s Jewelry in Van Wert, through any Peony Festival board member or by messaging the Peony Festival Facebook page.

All attendees must be at least 21 and all proceeds will benefit the 2023 Peony Festival.