NSCC campus plans discussed during meeting in VW

Dean of Students Dr. Jon Tomlinson talks to business and industry leaders about what’s in store at Northwest State Community College’s planned Van Wert satellite campus. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A gathering of business and industry leaders and officials from Northwest State Community College produced an exchange of information, as plans move forward to open a full service satellite campus in Van Wert.

Thursday’s “listening session” took place over breakfast at Willow Bend Country Club. 35 local business representatives signed up for the session and were able to share their thoughts on what courses of study or certificate programs should be offered at the Van Wert campus. Social work, nursing, industrial technology, marketing, criminal justice were among the suggestions.

Dr. Jon Tomlinson, who serves as local Dean of Students noted some of those courses of study are offered at Vantage Career Center and he said NSCC doesn’t want to compete with Vantage.

“If there’s a program being offered locally at Vantage and it’s a good program and doing a good job, there’s no reason for us to come in and duplicate that,” Tomlinson said. “That said, I’ve had multiple conversations with (Superintendent) Rick Turner and we are talking about various ways to partner.”

He also noted that more than 70 courses are currently offered at the main campus in Archbold, but said it’s not feasible to start out with that number locally.

Discussions will continue as to what exactly will be offered first at the Van Wert campus, which will be located in the former Kennedy Manufacturing building on East Sycamore St. However, the first classes will be held at a different location while the building is transformed for college use.

“My plan is to start classes at Van Wert Health in January,” Tomlinson told those in attendance. “Further, I’m hopeful that our campus on Sycamore will operational by August.”

He also said the cost of renovations is expected to be in the range of $3.5 million. Once complete, the 50,000 square foot building will have offices, classrooms and training space, a bookstore, space for a computer lab and eSports, and a possible pub and restaurant.

Tomlinson also said NSCC has rented office space in downtown Van Wert, next to the Chamber of Commerce Office on N. Washington St. The space will allow the public to come in and ask questions and get more information about the local campus, which will serve Van Wert and Paulding counties.