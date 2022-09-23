Prep roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

NWC golf tournament

Lincolnview finished third and Crestview fifth at Thursday’s NWC tournament at Hickory Sticks.

Lincolnview was led by Dane Ebel, who fired an 85 and Evan Miller, who finished with an 87. Aiden Hardesty finished with an 89 and Grant Glossett carded a 90. Glossett earned first team all-NWC, while Miller and Ebel garndered second team honors. Hardesty, Luke Bollenbacher and Jack Snyder earned honorable mention accolades.

As a team, Lincolnview finished with a score of 351, four behind tournament champion Leipsic (347) and one stroke behind Delphos Jefferson.

With Thursday’s finish and the regular season combined, the Lancers finished as NWC runners-up.

Crestview was paced by Mathew Dealey, who shot an 85. He was followed by Brady Petrie (94), Trey Skelton (95) and Dru Gray (100). Dealey earned first team all-NWC honors and Skelton was named honorable mention. As a team, the Knights finished with a score of 374.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Bluffton 0

CONVOY — Crestview remained undefeated in the NWC with a dominating 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 straight set win over Bluffton on Thursday.

Cali Gregory had 32 assists, while Ellie Kline had 13 digs. Myia Etzler and Adelyn Figley recorded 12 and 11 kills respectively. Nevaeh Ross was perfect at the service line, 8-8 with an ace. Gregory and Lacy McCoy each had a pair of aces.

The Knights (7-5, 4-0 NWC) will host Van Wert on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

Lincolnview snapped a three game losing streak with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win over visiting Spencerville on Thursday.

Breck Evans had 23 assists in the win, while Grace Brickner and Allie Miller had 12 and 10 kills. Mckayla Blankemeyer had a team high nine kills. Brickner had three aces while Evans had two.

The Lancers (8-4, 2-1 NWC) will host Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf 5 Van Wert 0 (boys)

OTTAWA – The Cougars fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 5-0 on Thursday.

Van Wert (0-8-1) will play at Lincolnview at noon on Saturday.

Continental 4 Crestview 0

CONTINENTAL — The Pirates shut out the Knights 4-0 on Thursday.

Crestview will play at Allen East on Monday.