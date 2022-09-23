Richard Lee Stokes

Richard Lee Stokes “Doc”, 78, of Middle Point, passed away at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Paulding Hospital.

He was born March 27, 1944, in Lima, the son of Norman J. and Anna Alma (Wurst) Stokes, who both preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Sue Etzler, February 8, 1964 and together they shared over 58 years of memories.

Richard “Doc” Stokes

Doc served in the United States Navy and was a Middle Point Volunteer Fireman and EMT. He was a lifetime member of the AmVets Post 698. Doc worked as truck driver, a bodyman, a master butcher and was a true jack-of-all-trades.

An avid fisherman and hunter, Doc was famous for his BBQ chicken, sausage and gravy and his butterscotch cookie dough, which never seemed to make it to the oven. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving are his wife, Sue Stokes of Middle Point; son, Shane (Krys) Stokes of Van Wert; daughters, Julie (Matthew) Johns of Elida, and Janine (Darrin) Sevitz of Middle Point; extended children, Grady (Megan) Dias of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Marla (Pat) Taylor of Middle Point; grandchildren, Levi (Autumn) Brincefield, Shana (Ian Poe) Brincefield, Ryan Sevitz, Taylor and Marissa Sheeter, Ella and Emma Klausing, Jessi (Nathan) Friday, Ethan Dias, and Mason Dias; great grandchildren, Tobias, Quill, Brooklynn, Abby, Shane and one on the way; sister-in-law, Vera Stokes of South Carolina, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Doc was preceded in death by his brothers: Jim, Barry and David Stokes; sister, Mary Ann Schnipke; brother-in-law, Tom Schnipke, and grandson, Alex Dias.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Family and friends will be received prior to the service from 1-3 p.m.

Preferred memorials: AmVets or Middle Point Fire Department.

To share in Richard’s online memorial, please visit alspachgearhart@gmail.com.