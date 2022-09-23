U.S. 30/Liberty-Union plans on hold

VW independent staff

Plans to remove the pavement in the median at U.S. 30 and Liberty-Union Road near the city of Van Wert are on hold.

ODOT District 1 announced on Thursday that the project is on hold until further notice, but did not offer an explanation why. Work was scheduled to begin on Monday, October 3.

Once work does begin, access across the divided highway at Liberty Union Road will permanently be removed and the intersection will be converted to right-in and right-out access only. An identical change occurred at U.S. 30 and Dutch John Road in May.