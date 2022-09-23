WBL champions!

The Van Wert Cougars are undisputed Western Buckeye League golf champions after a 9-0 WBL regular season record and after winning Thursday’s league tournament at Northmoor Golf Course. Blake Boyner shot an 80 and earned first team all-WBL honors, while Griffin McCracken shot an 83 and was named all-WBL honorable mention. Keaton Foster finished with an 84 and first team all-league honors and TJ Stoller notched an 87. Sam Houg won the tiebreaker with a score of 94. In addition, Kim Doidge was named WBL Coach of the Year. Photo courtesy of Jackie Hernandez