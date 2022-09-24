Career Connections donation…

Career Connections of Van Wert County provides economic education, financial skills, and career readiness to the students in Van Wert County schools in grades 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8 and one economics class at Van Wert High School. Convoy Community Foundation recently made a donation to Career Connections and these funds will allow for this vital programming to continue and grow countywide. Pictured from left are Shaun Putman (CCF Trustee), Cory Michaud (Board President, Career Connections), and Denise Frey (CCF Treasurer). Career Connections is a United Way agency. Photo submitted