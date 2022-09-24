Cougars pull away from stubborn Titans

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

OTTAWA — No. 6 Van Wert needed a big play against stubborn Ottawa-Glandorf and the Cougars got one late in the third quarter.

The Titans (1-5, 1-4 WBL) had just pulled to within one, 17-16, when sophomore quarterback Peyton Kuhlman teamed up with Carter Duling for a 51-yard touchdown with 2:34 left in the third period. However, Van Wert’s Reese Krugh blocked the game tying extra point.

It took just two plays for Van Wert to respond. After running for six yards, quarterback Aidan Pratt found Nate Phillips streaking down the sideline and hit him in stride for a 71-yard touchdown pass. Damon McCracken’s extra point kick turned it into a 24-16 lead.

Brylen Parker (7) ran for one score and Aidan Pratt (25) passed for three more against Ottawa-Glandorf. Bob Barnes/file photo

“They were trying to switch their corners so when we were able to get tempo going, coach (Cole) Harting knew as they were switching their corners if we could hit a quick one we were going to get it,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “It as perfect timing for the call and Philly did a great job of running under the throw and taking it the rest of the way.”

From there, the defense forced a punt and took over at the Van Wert eight yard line and scored again on Pratt’s third touchdown pass of the night, a 16-yarder to Conner Campbell. The scoring strike capped off an 11-play drive, including a 34-yard run by Pratt and a one-yard run by Brylen Parker on fourth and one.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s ensuing drive came to an end when Ashton Baer intercepted Kuhlman.

“Ashton’s been solid for us all year, Recker said. “He’s a guy that accepted his role as a freshman, sophomore and junior and he finally got his chance as a senior and he’s making the most of it.”

Van Wert (5-1, 4-1 WBL) opened the scoring at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter, when Pratt tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Maddix Crutchfield, who went on to finish with three receptions for 81 yards. After forcing a quick Titan punt, the Cougars drove to the Titan six yard line then settled for a 23-yard field goal by McCracken to increase the lead to 10-0 with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

After an exchange of punts, Ottawa-Glandorf got on the board when Kuhlman hit Cy Rump with a 68-yard touchdown pass at the 9:22 mark of the second quarter. Later in the period, a 33-yard field goal attempt by McCracken missed the mark, then Ottawa-Glandorf’s Tyler Hohenbrink tied the game 10-10 with a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left until halftime.

Parker put the Cougars ahead for good in the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run. He finished with 18 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Pratt completed 19-of-30 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, and ran 15 times for 121 yards. Phillips caught five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half. Crutchfield had three catches for 83 yards and a score, and Garett Gunter snagged four passes for 68 yards. As a team, Van Wert finished with 477 total yards, including 309 after halftime.

Kuhlman completed 11-of-25 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with Rump catching two passes for 83 yards and Carter Duling adding a pair of catches for 57 yards. Rump also logged 26 carries for 91 yards and the Titans finished with 303 yards of offense.

The Cougars will return home to face Shawnee during Homecoming 2022 on Friday.

“It’ll be a big week for us,” Recker said. “We’ll have a lot going on with homecoming and Shawnee is going to come in and they’re going to want to put this one out. We just have to continue to worry about ourselves and worry about what we’re doing on the field. If we can do that and keep pushing, we’ll be ok.”

Scoring summary

Cougars 10 0 14 7 – 31

Titans 0 10 6 0 – 16

First quarter

5:20 – Aidan Pratt 42-yard pass to Maddix Crutchfield (Damon McCracken kick)

:19 – Damon McCracken 23 yard field goal

Second quarter

9:22 – Peyton Kuhlman 68-yard pass to Cy Rump (Tyler Hohenbrink kick)

:02 – Tyler Hohenbrink 36-yard field goal

Third quarter

5:55 – Brylen Parker 11-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

2:34 – Peyton Kuhlman 51-yard pass to Carter Duling (kick blocked)

2:02 – Aidan Pratt 71-yard pass to Nate Phillips (Damon McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

8:24 – Aidan Pratt 16-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Damon McCracken kick)