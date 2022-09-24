Knights come up short against Bluffton

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — A pair of second half touchdowns was enough for Bluffton to spoil Crestview’s homecoming 17-14 on Friday night.

The loss was the third straight by the Knights (3-3, 0-3 NWC), while Bluffton improved to 4-2 (3-0 NWC).

Crestview’s Bryson Penix (5) looks for some running room against Bluffton. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

What proved to be the winning score came early in the fourth quarter, when Bluffton quarterback Garret Bogart connected with Braeden Jordan from 75 yards out, followed by the extra point by Kyle Basil. Bogart finished the game 9-of-13 for 121 yards, one touchdown and one interception. It was Jordan’s only catch of the game.

The two teams fought to a scoreless first quarter tie, then the Knights got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Kellin Putman pulled in a four yard touchdown pass from Bryson Penix, followed by Hayden Parrott’s PAT. Bluffton’s only score of the first half came on a safety with less than a minute to go until halftime.

The Pirates managed to take the lead with five minutes to go in the third quarter when Landon Shutler scored on a three yard run. The two point conversion from Bogart to Gavin Bogart put Bluffton ahead 10-7.

Crestview regained the lead in the fourth quarter when Isaac Kline scored on a 19-yard touchdown run. Kline finished with 45 yards on 12 carries, while Penix had 16 carries for 66 yards and completed 12-of-20 passes for 92 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Beau Eggleston was the leading receiver with six receptions for 57 yards. As a team, the Knights finished with 203 yards of offense.

Crestview’s final home game will be Friday night against Columbus Grove.

Scoring summary

Pirates 0 2 8 7 – 17

Knights 0 7 0 7 – 14

Second quarter

Knights – Bryson Penix 4-yard pass to Kellin Putman (Hayden Perrott kick)

Bluffton – Safety

Third quarter

Landon Shutler 3-yard run (two point conversion good)

Fourth quarter

Isaac Kline 19-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

Garett Bogart 75-yard pass to Braeden Jordan (Kyle Basil kick)