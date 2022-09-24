ODOT gives update on intersection change

VW independent staff

The permanent closure of the median at Liberty-Union Road and U.S. 30 and near the city of Van Wert may or may not happen.

ODOT District 1 officials announced on Thursday that the project had been put on hold until future notice. Work was scheduled to begin Monday, October 3, to permanently remove access across the divided highway and convert the intersection to right-in and right-out access only.

District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton released more details about the decision via email on Friday.

“We are putting the closure of the median on hold for the time being to allow time for the U.S. 30 feasibility study to be completed,” Newton stated. “We received a significant amount of feedback from the public and local businesses regarding the closure. Additionally, we are investigating some alternative options for the intersection.”

She also noted a public meeting is scheduled for October 19 (a notice will be forthcoming) for the U.S. 30 feasibility study.

“We felt it best to hold off on the closure of the median until after that meeting with the public and stakeholders so we can present and receive feedback on all the available options,” she wrote. “We may end up removing the median as originally planned, but that action would not occur now until spring of 2023. It is also possible that we could end up pursuing another alternative.”

The median at a similar intersection, Dutch John Road and U.S. third was removed earlier this year. That area, along with Liberty-Union Road and U.S. 30 were determined to be high-crash intersections.