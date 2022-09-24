Sam L. Hauter

Sam L. Hauter, 71, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Homestead at Towne Center, Van Wert.

He was born on September 26, 1950, in Van Wert the son of Gordon Laurel and Betty Rose (Davis) Hauter, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Della Kathryn Sheets September 27, 1969, and she survives.

Sam Hauter

Other family members include his three children, Tony (Holli) Hauter, Tracy (Gene) Ruger, and Terry (Kirsten) Hauter all of Van Wert; eight grandchildren, Anthony (Kala) Hauter, Kiley Wortman, Katie Hauter, Tyler (Lauren) Ruger, Nathan Ruger, Allison Hauter, Natalie Hauter, and Jakob Hauter; a brother, Roy (Pat) Hauter of Convoy; two sisters, Rose Jenkins of Decatur, Indiana and Kay Hauter of Lexington, and a brother-in-law, Mike (Marie) Sheets of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Samantha Grace Hauter; a brother, Gary Eugene Hauter, and three sisters, Evelyn M. Heare, Carolyn Sue Hauter, and Martha Grimm.

Sam was a graduate of Parkview High School and attended First Baptist Church, Van Wert. He retired from Federal Mogul in Van Wert with over 48 years of service. He was an avid bowler participating in several city bowling leagues. He enjoyed following his grandchildren’s sporting activities and woodworking, making many items for his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastors Ben Brown and John Rager officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the First Baptist Church or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.