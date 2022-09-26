Awards passed out at VWCT banquet

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre recently held its annual banquet and awards ceremony to honor shows produced over the last year. The gathering started with a meal and concluded with awards.

The Board of Trustees presented four proclamations. The directors, cast and crews of Last Tango in Little Grimley (produced May, 2021), Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. (produced in 2021), and Twelve Angry Pigs (produced July, 2021) were all recognized for their contributions in helping VWCT get back to the business of live theatre.

Mamma Mia, originally cast in February of 2020 but postponed until May of 2022, received recognition for commitment in the face of adversity.

The top honor of the evening, The Trustees’ Award, went to Stan Lippi for his efforts over the last year as the Van Wert Civic Theatre returned to the stage. Outgoing president Trent Gossett presented Mary Ann Falk with the President’s Award for her ongoing support of the Board and VWCT.

Mamma Mia received the People’s Choice Award, and The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical garnered the Production of the Year. Many other awards were shared with members of the theater community.

The first production of the year, Rated P for Parenthood, will be performed September 29, 30, and October 1, 2. Call 419.238.9689 or vwct.org for tickets.