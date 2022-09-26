Jeremy Jay ”Jake” DeMoss

Jeremy Jay “Jake” DeMoss, 48, of Payne passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Jake DeMoss

He was born on August 30, 1974, in Van Wert, the son of Michael M. DeMoss and Jane A. (Good) DeMoss of Van Wert. He married Traci E. (Conley) DeMoss of Payne on October 10, 2015.

Family survivors include his wife Traci; children, Karlee DeMoss of LaGrange, Indiana, Garry Mendenhall of Payne, Kayla Poling of Convoy and Jakob Jay DeMoss of Van Wert; one grandchild, Kimber Poling of Convoy; five sisters, Robin White of Van Wert, Lorna Cotterman of Celina, Shelbyan (Scott) Clyde of Van Wert, Kassi (Jason) Crone of Van Wert, Michelle (Travis) Dickson of Van Wert and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jake was a 1993 graduate of Van Wert High School and worked at Greif Brothers in Van Wert. He was a part of the United Steel Workers Union Local 13029, was a member of the Wetzel Motorcycle Club where he currently served as the president of the club. Jake was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved all sports also. He was always the happiest when he was on his motorcycle and loved taking trips with his family and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date at the Wetzel Motorcycle Clubhouse, 20508 Road 12, Grover Hill.

Preferred memorials: the Wetzel Motorcycle Club.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.