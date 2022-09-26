Monday Mailbag: seeding, R-14, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about potential playoff seeding, Region 14, a question about a penalty on a long snap on a punt attempt, and the NWC football championship race.

Q: Something doesn’t seem right and maybe you can help clear it up. According to the website fantastic50.net, Van Wert is projected to finish with the No. 5 or 6 seed in the playoffs. Assuming the Cougars finish 9-1, how is that even possible? It would seem they should be among the top four seeds, which would entitle them to two home playoff games. Name withheld upon request

A: What a great website that is if you’re a high school football fan. The gentleman who runs it is a math professor at the College of Wooster and he’s pretty accurate. Keep in mind though that it’s just a projection based on computer models of games. All it takes is one upset to upset the apple cart.

I will literally fall over if Glenville doesn’t win out and finish No. 1 in Region 14. The Tarblooders should win each of their four remaining games in blowout fashion. It would be a true shocker if anyone came within two or three touchdowns of them in Weeks 7-10.

The No. 2 and 3 seeds, West Holmes and Perkins each have a couple of challenging games ahead. No. 6 seed Bellevue and No. 7 seed Elyria Catholic do as well and both of those teams could make a big jump if they win out.

Things can and probably will change over the next four weeks, but this is one of the pitfalls of playing in an ultra tough region. Even one loss can wreak havoc with a team.

Q: You’ve mentioned how tough Region 14 is. Looking at possible first round opponents, are there any teams that could upset Van Wert early on? Name withheld upon request.

A: In my mind, the top 8-9 teams in the region are outstanding.

Upsets happen from time to time so yes, anything is possible. But in my mind, it would be a very big upset. If the Cougars are focused and ready to go, they’ll be a tough out, especially early on.

Q: There was a penalty during the Ohio State/Wisconsin game referred to by the official as “covering up the center” during a punt attempt. I was at the game and many people in my immediate area had no idea what that penalty really meant. Could you explain that penalty? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s definitely a penalty you don’t hear called often at all, but it is a legit one and it’s basically for safety reasons, because the center is very much in a vulnerable position.

To help explain it better, I turned to an actual long snapper – Van Wert’s Aidan Pratt, who by the way, may be the only player in all of Ohio who lines up at quarterback, defensive end and long snapper. The same rule applies at the high school and college level.

“Since my head is down, I believe the rule is in place to try to prevent neck injuries,” Pratt said. “I think it helps a little bit due to the fact that I can truly just focus on the snap. Some of the time someone might fall into me, but that would be after the snap is already off.”

I hope this helps answer the question.

Q: There doesn’t seem to be much talk about the NWC football championship race. With just four weeks left, what are your thoughts? Name withheld upon request

A: At this point, I’d say it looks like it could come down to Week No. 8, when Bluffton hosts Allen East. Both teams are currently undefeated in conference play. The Mustangs will host Delphos Jefferson this Friday, while the Pirates will play at Leipsic, which won’t be easy. Bluffton also has Columbus Grove in Week No. 10.

At least on paper, it appears Allen East is the favorite to win it, but we’ll see how it shakes out.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.