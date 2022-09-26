Richard M. Holmes

Richard M. Holmes, 67, of Upper Arlington, died at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born on December 19, 1954, in Van Wert, the son of Richard Donald and Lela Marie (Tangeman) Holmes, who both preceded him in death.

Family survivors include two brothers, Phillip Holmes of Van Wert and Thomas Holmes of Toledo.

Richard attended Van Wert High School then graduated from Celina High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a life member of American Legion Post 178, Van Wert. He was an electrical engineer working for defense contractors.

A graveside will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 30, at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.