Sally Ann Blake

Sally Ann Blake, 74, of Van Wert, passed into the arms of Jesus at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on January 6, 1948, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Merle “Rusty” and Beverly (Peters) Moreland, who both preceded her in death.

She married Ron Blake on March 8, 1997, and together they shared many years of memories. Sally worked as the manager of Tom’s Donuts for 12 years and also cooked meals at the correctional facility. She was also a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Sally enjoyed collecting Campbell’s Soup and Coca-Cola memorabilia and watching 50’s, 60’s and 70’s television shows, with her favorite being I Love Lucy. She especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ron of Van Wert; son, Jason (Angie Renee) Etzler of Convoy; daughter, Angie (Kraig) Keirn of Albion, Indiana; siblings, Brenda Moreland and Jeff (Laura) Moreland, all of Kendallville; grandchildren, Zachary Mullins of Columbia City, Indiana, Montanna Keirn of Warsaw, Indiana, and Arianna Etzler of Convoy; step grandchildren, Caden and Kirsten Tuckerman of Van Wert, and Blaze Tuckerman of Fort Wayne; step great-grandchildren, Liam and Kaliyah, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gabriella; infant brother, Ronald; sister, Diana Nicholas; brother-in-law, Glenn Nicholas, and a niece, Judy Spencer.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 29, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. William C. Haggis officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Preferred memorials: the Crisis Care Line, PO Box 266 Van Wert, or to Van Wert County Humane Society, www.vwchs.org/donate.

To share in Sally’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.