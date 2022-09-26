Van Wert soccer teams shut out

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 5 Van Wert 0

Reide Jackson scored a pair of goals, and Griffin Brinkman, Jarred Kessler and Caden Hanf each added one to give Lincolnview a 5-0 boys soccer win over visiting Van Wert on Saturday.

Kessler, Austin Bockrath, Jackson Evans, and Warren Mason each had an assist, and Mason Waltmire recorded the shutout.

Lincolnview (4-5-1) will host Cory-Rawson on Tuesday, while Van Wert (0-9-1) will host Shawnee the same night.

Delphos St. John’s 11 Van Wert 0

The Blue Jays handed Van Wert an 11-0 defeat on Saturday.

The Cougars (0-10) will play at Shawnee tonight.