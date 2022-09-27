Eagle Scout…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Liam P.D.J. Shartzer. Liam is a member of Boy Scout Troop 35, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, and is the son of Travis and Leah Shartzer. He was presented an American Flag and an Eagle Scout Certificate from the Elks. He also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from T. Keith Mills, Grand Exalted Ruler/National President. For Liam’s Eagle Scout project he installed a bench at the Jackson and Main Street green space in the 400 block of W. Main St. Pictured from left to right are Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scouting Liaison, Eagle Scout Liam Shartzer and Greg Amstutz, Black Swamp Council BSA. Photo submitted