Fleming shares road, water updates

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Work on Bonnewitz Avenue is nearing an end, according to Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming.

Jay Fleming

“They’re finishing up the widening this week and then next week hopefully they’ll start milling in preparation for the final asphalt layer to go down, Fleming said during Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

He also said the city is on target to begin paving various streets in mid-October. The list includes Jackson St., from Jefferson to Fulton; Frothingham St., from Walnut to Wayne; Fisher Ave., from Neel to Shaffer; Pratt St., from Balyeat to Webster; Park St., from Ervin to Balyeat, and Franklin St. from Spencer St. to Main St.

Fleming also gave city council members copies of a notice of violation from the Ohio EPA.

“We had a violation of THM (trihalomethanes),” he explained. “Our limit is .08 and we had a couple samples that came in at .081 and .083. THM is a combination of chlorination and organic material, which can be harmful in certain circumstances.”

Fleming added the water is safe to drink and he said notices explaining the situation in more detail will be sent out with the next water bills.