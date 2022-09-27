Health Dept. to distribute flu vaccine

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Health Department will begin the distribution of the flu vaccine beginning Thursday, October 6 at the health department offices at 1179 Westwood Drive, Suite 300, Van Wert.

The flu shots will be offered between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will continue every Thursday until further notice. The health department will also be administering the flu vaccine during the Apple Festival at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, October 14 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 15.

In addition, the health department will administer the flu vaccine from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds in the EMR/Annex building.