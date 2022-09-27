Homecoming parade set for Wednesday

VW independent staff

Van Wert High School’s annual homecoming parade will help kick off homecoming week festivities.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will travel from Jefferson St. to Fountain Park. The annual Powder Puff game will follow at 7 p.m. at Eggerss Stadium. There is a $1 admission fee to the game.

The Cougars will host Shawnee at 7 p.m. on Friday and the homecoming dance will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 1.