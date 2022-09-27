The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Sep. 27, 2022

Homecoming parade set for Wednesday

VW independent staff  

Van Wert High School’s annual homecoming parade will help kick off homecoming week festivities. 

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will travel from Jefferson St. to Fountain Park. The annual Powder Puff game will follow at 7 p.m. at Eggerss Stadium. There is a $1 admission fee to the game. 

The Cougars will host Shawnee at 7 p.m. on Friday and the homecoming dance will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 1.  

POSTED: 09/27/22 at 8:38 am. FILED UNDER: News