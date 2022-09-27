Honky Tonk Hissy Fit set for October

VW independent staff/submitted information

Off Stage Productions Inc. has announced the cast and crew for the fall Dinner Theatre production of “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit”, a Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy. The cast of nine actors will include several you may have seen in past performances as well as two making their theatre debut with this show.

They are:

Cast and crew members of the upcoming Off Stage Production of “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit.” Photo submitted

Director – Jane Lianez

Big Ethel Satterwhite – Lisa Eichler

Georgia Dean Rudd – Tina Byrd

Nash Sloggett – Chris Burkheimer

Lark Barkin – Casey Lupkin

Caprice Crumpler – Mary Weisman

Haywood Sloggett – Ed Eichler

Joveeta Crumpler – Kecia Pontius

Norwayne “Baby” Crumpler – Daniel Sanderson

Harper Channing – Emily Smith

Costumer – Julie Lang

Stage manager – Whitney Nihiser

“Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” is described as a rollicking, hilarious comedy with the Doublewide, Texas gang back and life in their tiny town has gotten crazier than ever. Just when things are looking up – the population has grown to 17 mobile homes and a weekend farmers market – the rug is pulled out from under the residents yet again. It seems their vacation rental trailer has drawn unwanted attention from a mega-corporation in Austin.

Suddenly the corporation is interested in Doublewide – way too interested. Mayor Joveeta Crumpler is the only one suspicious enough to sound the alarm, but no one is listening. Her mother, Caprice, is too self-involved with her ‘career’ as a local celebrity to sense the growing threat, or to even realize that grumpy old Haywood Sloggett is increasingly drawn to her – and Sloggett is fighting those romantic feelings tooth and nail. Caprice is also hell-bent on keeping her neighbor and rival, Big Ethel Satterwhite, from horning in on her domain – the Stagger Inn bar.

Big Ethel has her hands full trying to teach the town’s good-old-boy police chief, Baby Crumpler, how to dirty-dance for a countywide competition. But Baby’s got as much chance of winning as Georgia Dean Rudd has of not jinxing her relationship with Nash Sloggett – she’s twisting herself into knots trying to dodge his constant marriage proposals. And as the danger to the town grows, Joveeta can’t even count on the usually reliable and sweet health fanatic Lark Barken – because she’s currently under the spell of a demon she’s only recently discovered: caffeine. But as the tentacles of the corporation envelope them all, can the citizens of this little Texas town put aside their problems and unite behind Joveeta to fight ‘the big guys’ and turn the tide in

Performances will be in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin Street in Van Wert. Enter Door 14 off the back parking lot where there will be plenty of free parking spaces available.

Show Dates are October 21, 22, 23, and 28, 29, and 30.

Friday performances are “Popcorn Night” – $15 admission charge includes free popcorn with the show. Doors open Fridays at 7 p.m. with showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday evening and Sunday Matinee shows are Dinner Theatre – $28 Admission includes a delicious three-course catered meal, coffee, and the show. Saturday doors will open at 6 p.m. with the buffet at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30. Sunday doors will open at 12:30 p.m. with the buffet at 1 p.m. and the show at 2 p.m.

Reservations will open for members on Monday, October 3 and to the public on Wednesday, October 5. Call the box office number 419.605.6708 during business hours on or after those dates to reserve your tables or seats

Additional information can be found online at https://www.offstagetheatre.com and on Off Stage’s Facebook page.