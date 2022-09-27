Matthew L. Fleming

Matthew L. Fleming, 58, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his residence.

He was born October 28, 1963, in Van Wert, to Harold E. and Catherine Louise (Armstrong) Fleming, who both preceded him in death.

Matthew Fleming

Matthew worked as a clerk at Pak-A-Sak, in Van Wert, for many years.

Matthew enjoyed walking and running 5k’s, was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed woodworking projects with his father. He also enjoyed people, was extremely outgoing, and was always quick with a joke of the day.

Surviving are his son, Zach Fleming of Minster; brothers, Bruce (Elizabeth) Fleming of Scott, Andrew (Jennifer) Fleming of Fort Wayne, and Jerry (Leslie) Fleming of Kansas; and 5 grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: to his family to help with expenses.

To share in Matthew’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.