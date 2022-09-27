Random Thoughts: poll, R-14, OSU, more

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around state rankings, a big game in Division IV, Region 14, an addition to the record book, Van Wert golf, the Cleveland Guardians, Ohio St. and the now defunct Pro Bowl.

Moving on up

Van Wert moved up a spot to No. 5 in this week’s Division IV Associated Press high school football poll.

Two of the four teams ranked ahead of the Cougars are in Region 14 – No. 1 Glenville and No. 4 West Holmes. Cincinnati Wyomong and Steubenville are ranked No. 2 and 3.

Big game

A game to keep an eye on in Region 14 this week is a Sandusky Bay Conference matchup, Perkins at Bellevue. Perkins is the No. 3 seed in the region and Bellevue is the No. 7 seed and the winner will get nice boost in terms of computer points.

Another game that could play a big role in computer rankings down the road is Westlake at No. 6 seed Elyria Catholic. Westlake is a Division II school and a victory would help EC. The Panthers have already beaten Division I Elyria and Division II Midview.

Open the book

Van Wert’s Week No. 5 game vs. St. Marys Memorial put two Cougars in the OHSAA record book.

Connor Campbell’s 269 receiving yards put him in it, while Damon McCracken’s 10-10 PAT performance earned him a spot as well.

Congratulations to both players.

More congratulations

Congratulations to the Van Wert golf team – regular season and WBL tournament champions. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Congratulations as well to head coach Kim Doidge for being named WBL Coach of the Year, a well deserved honor.

Baseball

I know I’m not the only Guardians fan around here. Yes, I know some people still don’t like the name change but I’m a Cleveland sports fan, so I’m not going to get hung up on names.

Regardless, it’s really amazing that in a week’s time, the Guardians/Indians went from 13 games needed to clinch the AL Central division title to actually clinching it.

I have no idea how far this team will go in the postseason but it’s been a fun ride, especially late in the season.

OSU

This Ohio State offense…wow. With an added emphasis on the running game, this OSU team has become so much more difficult to defend.

Upsets happen but this team is going to be one tough out this year.

Pro Bowl

So long to the NFL Pro Bowl. Back in the day it was fun to watch but it really ceased to be fun once big money came along, which meant the players (understandably so) didn’t want to risk injury playing in a postseason exhibition game.

Even for many diehard football fans it became unwatchable the last few years. It’s being replaced with a skills competition and other events, which should be much more entertaining.

