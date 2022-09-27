Roundup: volleyball, tennis, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Van Wert 0

CONVOY — The Knights cruised to their sixth straight victory by beating Van Wert in straight sets, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Monday.

Adelyn Figley led Crestview with 12 kills while Laci McCoy added 11. Cali Gregory registered 30 assists, while Ellie Kline had seven digs. Figley and Nevaeh Ross each had four aces. Stats were not available for Van Wert.

Crestview (8-5) will travel to Allen East today, while Van Wert (0-13) will host Parkway at the same time.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos St. John’s 0

Lincolnview defeated fiesty Delphos St. John’s 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 on Monday.

Emma Bowersock had 10 kills while Makayla Blankemeyer added eight. Neive Miller and Grace Brickner each had 14 kills, while Breck Evans had 32 assists. Evans and Carsyn Looser each had three aces.

The Lancers (9-4) will travel to Columbus Grove today.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Lehman Catholic 1

In a late regular season match, Van Wert enjoyed a 4-1 win over visiting Lehman Catholic on Monday.

Wins came at first singles, where Grace Lott defeated Lilly Williams 6-0, 6-0, and at second singles, where Olivia Quillen topped Sarah Lins 6-2, 6-1. The first doubles team of Ashlyn Jennings and Piper Pierce defeated Ashley Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide 6-3, 6-1, while the second doubles team of Brooklyn Weaks and Angelina Harper beat Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen 6-3, 6-4.

Lehman Catholic’s lone win came at third singles, where Katie Huelskamp defeated Whitley Fast 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The Cougars will host Lima Central Catholic today.

Soccer

Shawnee 11 Van Wert 0 (girls)

LIMA — Shawnee defeated Van Wert 11-0 on Monday.

The Cougars will host Kenton on Thursday.