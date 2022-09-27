Truck stuck…

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Dutch John Road in Van Wert, after an oversized load became stuck in a 10-foot wide construction zone. The mishap occurred at approximately 3:30 Monday afternoon and brought traffic to a standstill for about two hours. Deputies said Benjamin Baldwin of Defiance was driving a 1993 Kenworth that was hauling a combine that was too wide and became wedged between the guardrail and concrete barriers. ODOT responded with equipment to move the concrete barriers to release the wedged truck. Traffic was diverted and the lane closed until approximately 5:30 p.m. Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department photo