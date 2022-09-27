Van Wert City Council to mull annexation, changes, more

Century Trading Company owner Doug Germann voices his opposition to annexation, while his wife Marcia looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Forced annexation, underground work at Eggerss Stadium and downtown and a possible format change to the agenda were the main topics of discussion during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Forced annexation

During a public hearing before council’s regular meeting, the possibility of forced annexation involving several properties along W. Main Street, mainly on the side opposite Danfoss was discussed by council and a few members of the audience. The affected areas are considered islands – inside the city limits, but part of Pleasant Township. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, who is leading the charge for forced annexation, said one of the properties in question has been unkempt for years and is considered an eyesore that stands out while the city is trying to clean up other properties.

Pleasant Township Trustee Jay Gamble told council members they had limited resources and means to deal with such properties and said the trustees would be more than glad to give it to the city.

Law Director John Hatcher said the city is free to try to annex the property but cautioned the matter may end up in court.

“It can be initiated by the city but if it’s opposed by one of the property owners it would lead me to believe that litigation would ensue,” Hatcher said. “It one of those things – can we do it? We can initiate is certainly but that doesn’t guarantee it’s going to happen.

Doug Germann, who along with his wife Marcia, owns Century Trading Company on W. Main St. told council members they would fight any attempt to annex his property, which is in the area in question.

“We’ve been there since 1968,” Germann stated. “It’s a small business, a family owned business and to us, we’re looking at additional hardship with taxes. As a business owner we do our best to keep our property looking as clean as we can.”

Germann added he’s disappointed in the Pleasant Township Trustees.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said he doesn’t believe the city has done forced annexation before, and Council President Jerry Mazur suggested the trustees talk to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger to see if they have any recourse with residents who don’t maintain their property.

The matter will be discussed further at an October 3 meeting of the Judiciary and Annexation Committee.

Eggerss Stadium and downtown work

By a 5-1 vote, city council members approved an ordinance to advertise for bids and award contracts to relocate a sewer line (36 inches in diameter) underneath Eggerss Stadium, ahead of planned improvements there. Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis was the lone no vote and Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas abstained, because he’s employed by the Van Wert City Schools.

Davis noted he’s not opposed to the project but he wanted the school system to pay 25 percent of the cost. Mayor Ken Markward said the line needs the work and added it’s a good idea to do it before the improvements are made to the stadium.

After coming under fire, a request for $583,000 for downtown underground work, was put on hold Monday night. Van Wert Forward Property Manager Hall Block asked council members to table the matter pending more discussion.

“Financially I think it’s important that the city be involved in what is likely one of the biggest economic development projects in Van Wert in decades, but for now we’d like to motion,” Block said.

Possible change

Early on in the meeting, Council President Jerry Mazur read aloud a text he received from local businessman Eric McCracken.

“I had some extra time on my hands this week,” McCracken texted. “I watched some videos of City Council. I was surprised at the amount of time wasted by individuals complaining at the meetings. They do not speak for me or the majority of our town. I would urge you to work with your fellow council people and city administration to find a way to curtail this behavior at city meetings. I do feel like everyone has a voice but not like this.”

Videos of previous meetings can be found here.

Mazur said he’s taking the text to heart.

“I’m asking the Judiciary Committee to review the rules in Chapter 30 (of city ordinances) to see if there aren’t some amendments or revisions that can be implemented that will bring the meetings to order in a more professional manner,” Mazur said.

The current rule allows any member of the audience to speak on any agenda item, once council members and/or the administration have had their say. Virtually all other governing bodies set aside time for members of the public to speak, usually toward the beginning of the meeting, before moving on to the business portion of the agenda.

Andrew Davis, who chairs the Judiciary and Annexation Committee said that will be one of the options discussed during an October 3 meeting, which will be held from 6-7:30 in Council Chambers. Forced annexation will also be discussed during the meeting, which will be open to the public.

The next regular meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 10, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.