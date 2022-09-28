Showtime with Marie Osmond!

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is the crown jewel of entertainment venues in northwest Ohio. The 1200-seat auditorium, completed in 2007, has featured over 325 national and international touring artists and entertained over 325,000 guests. This does not take into account the myriad of performances by the students of Van Wert City Schools and experienced by the friends and families of Van Wert County. There is seldom a day in the past 5,475 days that the stage lights are out.

The relationship between Van Wert Live and the Van Wert County Schools provides a unique opportunity to unleash the power of inspiration for young Van Wert County students. Such a rare moment will be experienced this Saturday at The Founders’ Fifteen Years Of Fame Concert Featuring Marie Osmond and the Lima Symphony Orchestra. A Van Wert County Select Youth Choir, directed by Jennifer Slusher, and representing Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert City Schools, will accompany Mrs. Osmond on a special selection of songs.

Van Wert Live is elated to make such a moment possible for our surrounding communities. The success of live entertainment in Van Wert has been made possible by the strong legacies of musical education support that spans back generations. We applaud the teachers, students, and families who are committed to taking the time to harness the power of opportunity. A stage is only a stage until someone is willing to take a chance to give it life.

The Van Wert County Youth Select Choir and director Jennifer Slusher rehearse ahead of Saturday’s show with Marie Osmond. Photo submitted

“This memorable event gives our young musicians the chance to showcase their talents and perform alongside professional artists, Choir Director Jennifer Slusher said. “Our area school students are excited to sing with Marie Osmond and I know this will be a thrilling experience for them. As a music educator, I value our collaboration with Van Wert Live and the incredible opportunities The NPAC provides for our students.”

This Saturday night, the following teachers and students will be stepping on the stage to shine a bright light into their future and our lives.

Van Wert Select Youth mhoir Members: Alivia Boley, Holden Carter, Gia Coleman, L.J. Compton, Cora Dicke, Oscar Espinoza, Addie Gonsalez, Caroline Kelly, Ava Keuneke, Eliza Losh, Madison Pancake, Molly Recker, Cian Saunier, Jill Scott, Oliver Scott, Lane Shaffer, Alex Showalter, Lydia Steinecker, Sophia Stoller, Kylara Wilhelm, Keiley Welch, Hudson Wright, Jackie Dennie, Drew Finkhousen, Adalee Gardner, Maggie Gilkey, Payton Haley, Mikeal Linton, Elyzabeth Moore, Harper Perrott, Sophie Skelton, Addie Breese, Alyvia Davis, Maeleigh Evans, Cora Geiger, Parker Goins, Emma Hatfield, Jaycee Kill, Grady Longstreth, Brinley Mihm, Leo Mueller, and Wyatt Wilson.

We applaud the Music Educators from Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert City Schools for devoting time to ensuring this opportunity for their students. Crestview: Mrs. Lindsey Moore; Lincolnview: Mrs. Lori Klausing, Mrs. Stacie Korte; Van Wert: Mrs. Katie Bachelor, Mrs. Susan Brubaker, Mrs. Jennifer Slusher. And a very special recognition to the Select Choir Director, Jennifer Slusher, for managing the details and working closely with Marie Osmond’s management and the Van Wert Live Team.

Tickets are still available for the concert at vanwertlive.com.

It is the perfect time to celebrate live entertainment in Van Wert. Our stars on stage are the future leaders of our region who will contribute to our thriving communities. When we support them, we support their return. When we support their return, we secure our heritage.