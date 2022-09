Forced annexation, rules to be discussed

Submitted information

Van Wert City Council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, October 3 to discuss the issues of forced annexation of W. Main St. properties, and possible changes to Chapter 30 council rules.

The meeting, which will be open to the public, will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.