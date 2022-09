Junior Rotarians…

The Van Wert Rotarians, representing Rotary District 6600, welcomed the Class of 2023 Junior Rotarians with a grand kick-off. Nearly 70 Junior Rotarians representing Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage Career Center and Van Wert City Schools joined 50 Rotarian business leaders to learn more about ”The Rotary Way” and how they can make the most of their time with us both locally and globally. Photo submitted