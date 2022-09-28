Lady Knight Invitational set for Saturday

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The 21st annual Leland Smith Insurance Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational is set for this Saturday, October 1, at Crestview High School.

The field features seven teams who will compete for the title of champion. Matches begin at 9 a.m. in both the high school and middle school gyms. Admission for the entire day is $6 for adults and $4 for students. No conference passes will be accepted for this tournament.

The first matches of the day will feature St. Henry and Ottawa-Glandorf at 9 a.m. in the high school gym and Celina vs. Norwalk St. Paul in the middle school gym.

The second matches will showcase Decatur Bellmont (IN) against Fort Recovery in the high school gym and the winners of St. Henry/Ottawa-Glandorf and Celina/Norwalk St. Paul in the middle school gym.

This is a highly anticipated volleyball invitational in northwest Ohio. Each team (besides Crestview) will be participating in three matches and the championship game will be played at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym.