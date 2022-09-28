ODJFS programs ready to help employers, employees

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is ready to help employers and employees. ODJFS photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – As part of National Workforce Development Month, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder is highlighting various state of Ohio programs aimed at helping individuals who face barriers to employment.

“We are in a tight labor market, and employers across Ohio are looking for qualified workers to join their ranks,” Damschroder said. “At the same time, there are many Ohioans who want to work but face unique challenges entering the workforce. Our veterans, individuals with disabilities, and restored citizens all have much to offer if given the opportunity.”

Employers can earn federal tax credits for hiring individuals from certain targeted groups, including veterans, public assistance recipients, restored citizens, individuals with disabilities, and others who often face barriers to employment. The credits are made possible by the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program, which ODJFS manages for Ohio. Employers can receive tax credits of $2,400 to $9,600 per eligible employee.

Since January, ODJFS has approved nearly 80,000 WOTC applications. This translates to a total tax credit of approximately $192 million. Certain taxexempt organizations also can take advantage of the program, by receiving a credit against the employer’s share of Social Security taxes. WOTC applications must be submitted online at jfs.ohio.gov/wotc within 28 days of individuals’ start-to-work date.

For more information, including a list of targeted groups, visit jfs.ohio.gov/wotc. Employers with questions should email wotc_contact@jfs.ohio.gov or call 614.595.4096.

OhioMeansJobs.com is a good resource for restored citizens, one group of individuals who face barriers to employment. In addition to basic job search information, restored citizens can find specific information about job searching with a criminal history, legal barriers, and planning for re-entry.

People with disabilities also have a dedicated section on OhioMeansJobs.com. Information about financial independence and security, overcoming barriers to work, and information for employers about working with people with disabilities is readily available on the site. Employers can also link to a large pool of diverse workers through Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

In addition, anyone looking for a job in Ohio can visit their local OhioMeansJobs Center for free one-on-one assistance. The centers offer free access to computers and phones. They also have career coaches on hand who can help individuals prepare resumes, explore careers, apply for jobs, and refer them to special programs, such as veterans’ services, vocational rehabilitation, and food and other emergency assistance.