Prep roundup: golf, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

Tracy to district

Lincolnview junior Zoey Tracy advanced to Division II district competition after playing third overall as an individual during Tuesday’s sectionals at Moose Landing Country Club. District competition is scheduled for Monday at Sycamore Springs in Arlington.

Lincolnview’s Zoey Tracy is bound for the Division II districts. Photo courtesy of Briana Geiger

Tracy shot a 90 to move on and as a team, Lincolnview placed seventh at sectionals, with Liz Phillips finishing with a 109, followed by Paige Dunn (128) and Sydney King (131). In addition, Morgan Anspach finished with a 133.

Crestview placed 12th and was led by Elizabeth Gent (123), followed by Mattie Leppard (130), Ashley Motycka (137) and Cameron Sinn (172)

Van Wert 162 Lincolnview 180 Crestview 197

The Cougars won Tuesday’s matchup with county rivals Lincolnview and Crestview at Hickory Sticks on Tuesday.

Van Wert was led by match medalist Keaton Foster, who shot a 36. Blake Bohyer, AJ Proffitt and Sam Houg each carded a 42 to round out the scoring for the Cougars.

Dane Ebel led the Lancers with a 40, followed by Evan Miller (43), Aiden Hardesty (48) and Grant Glossett (49).

Crestview was paced by Logan Schlemmer, who fired a 46. He was followed by Mathew Dealey (48), Kaleb Swander (51) and Trey Skelton (52).

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Allen East 2

HARROD — In a five set thriller, Crestview rallied for a 19-25, 20-25, 25-11, 25-17, 15-11 win over Allen East on Tuesday.

Adelyn Figley, Laci McCoy and Myia Etzler each had a dozen kills, Cali Gregory had 36 assists and Ellie Kline finished with 21 digs. Haley McCoy had six blocks and Nevaeh Ross had three aces.

Crestview (9-5, 5-0 NWC) will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Columbus Grove 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — Led by 14 kills by Makayla Blankemeyer and 13 by Carsyn Looser, Lincolnview defeated Columbus Grove in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 on Tuesday.

Neive Miller, Grace Brickner and Breck Evans each hit double digits in digs with 14, 13 and 10, while Evans also had 38 assists.

Lincolnview (10-4, 2-1 NWC) will host Bluffton on Thursday.

Parkway 3 Van Wert 0

State ranked Parkway (No. 5, Division III) was too much for Van Wert, posting a 25-9, 25-17, 25-21 win over the Cougars at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-14) will travel to No. 12 Shawnee on Thursday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 4 Cory-Rawson 0

Reece Berryman scored two goals to lead the Lancers past Cory-Rawson 4-0 on Tuesday.

Austin Bockrath and Jackson Evans each had a goal. Evans, Gavin Evans and Cody Kittle each had assists and Mason Waltmire recorded his second straight shutout.

Lincolnview (5-5-2) will host Bluffton on Monday.

Shawnee 12 Van Wert 0 (boys)

Shawnee shut out Van Wert 12-0 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (0-10-1) will host Ada on Saturday.

Ottoville Crestview 1

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville defeated Crestview 6-1 in non-conference girls soccer action on Tuesday.

Katelyn Castle scored Crestview’s lone goal with an assist by Adessa Alvarez.

Crestview (4-6) will host Spencerville on Thursday.