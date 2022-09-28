VWCO Sheriff’s Office gets grant money

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced that the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) has awarded $38,117.70 in federal traffic safety funding, to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for fiscal year 2023.

Sheriff Riggenbach

This is the second year the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office has received funds through OTSO for traffic enforcement efforts. Sheriff Riggenbach the grant funds will be used to provide additional personnel and time to focus on making the roadways safer in Van Wert County.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is aware that unsafe drivers are impacting the safety of Van Wert County residents. To help save lives and make roadways safer, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office will use the grant funds to focus on traffic-related fatal crashes, alcohol related crashes, and distracted driving/inattention on the major highways and local roadways in Van Wert County.

These funds through OTSO, are from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and to focus on traffic safety priority areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving, motorcycle safety, and youthful drivers.