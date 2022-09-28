VWHS homecoming court…

Van Wert High School’s Student Council has announced the 2022-2023 homecoming court. Homecoming ceremonies will take place starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 30, at Eggerss Stadium. Homecoming court members include (front row, left to right) senior queen candidates: Maria Bagley, Sofi Houg, and Tyra McClain, (back row, left to right) Mia Rager (sophomore attendant), Addi Wallace (freshman attendant), and Allie Brown (junior attendant). Photo submitted