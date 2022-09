Homecoming parade…

Members of the Van Wert High School football team, homecoming queen candidates Maria Bagley, Sofi Houg and Tyra McClain, and the Cougar Pride Marching Band all took part in Wednesday night’s homecoming parade. A powder puff football game that pitted juniors vs. seniors was played at Eggerss Stadium after the parade. Shawnee will come to town for Friday’s homecoming football game. Photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent