James H. “Jim” Miller

James H. “Jim” Miller, son of Harold and Annabelle Feasby Miller, was born in Van Wert in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975.

Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his game day nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.

Jim Miller

He worked for over 30 years for Shelly & Sands in Mansfield, where he served as a mentor and problem solver to many. Anyone who spent any time with Jim knows how much he valued honesty, loyalty, and a hard day’s work.

As much as he deeply enjoyed his work at Shelly & Sands, he was at his happiest working on his farm near Butler, Ohio, and spending time with his wife, son, and daughter. Jim showed his children that a good man was also a compassionate and honest one, whose first priority was to take care of his family.

After a valiant four-and-a-half-month struggle, Jim died from complications from a double lung transplant at Ohio State Medical Center on September 25th, 2022.

He leaves behind his wife, Jayne Moser; their children, Matthew and Kate Moser Miller; Kate’s husband, Aaron Sperling; siblings Betty, Kathy, and Larry Miller, Bonnie Zeeb, and Debbie Gates, and the many extended family members, coworkers, and friends whose lives he touched.

The family wants to express their special gratitude to the wonderful staff at Ohio State University Thoracic ICU; Jim’s sister and brother-in-law Debbie and Don Gates and niece Meg Gates for their dedication throughout Jim’s long hospital stay; and Peggy Sanchez, for her continued support throughout this difficult time. Thanks, too, to all who have sent cards and words of encouragement.

In his last unselfish act, Jim chose to donate his body for research and education.

The family is not holding funeral services at this time. A celebration of life will occur in the summer of 2023, when the farm will be as Jim loved it – overrun with color and life, and with always more projects to be done.

The Bellville/Butler Snyder Funeral Home is serving Jim’s family. Online condolences to them may be made by visiting SnyderFuneralHomes.com.